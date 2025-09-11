Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is likely to visit Manipur on September 13 will inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore.

The Prime Minister will also lay foundation stones for additional projects valued at Rs 7,300 crore, according to official banners displayed across the state.

The high-profile visit comes in the wake of a massive violence triggered by ethnic tensions that engulfed the state.

PM Modi will inaugurate development projects at Kangla in Imphal, while foundation stone ceremonies for new initiatives will take place at Peace Ground in Churachandpur.

On Thursday, the government placed a huge billboard announcing the PM’s programmes at Churachandpur’s Peace Ground and at Kangla Fort in the state capital on September 13.

The hoarding came up at Keisampat Junction, a key location in Imphal, which is also close to the BJP’s state headquarters. More such billboards are expected to be put up in the state.

Earlier in the day, the Manipur government sent an advisory asking the public attending a “VVIP programme” in Peace Ground on September 13 not to bring “key, pen, water bottle, bag, handkerchief, umbrella, lighter, match box, piece of cloth, any sharp objects or arms and ammunition..

A notification which didn’t mention the Prime Minister’s name also advised the public to avoid bringing children below 12 years and sick persons to the venue.

Manipur’s lone Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba described the PM’s visit as a “very fortunate one for the people and the state.

“It’s a great fortune that Modi will be listening to the hardships faced by the people… Manipur has had a history of violent clashes in the past. However, no prime minister has visited the state during such times and listened to the people. Modi is the first PM to visit during such hard times,” the BJP MP said.

Meanwhile, security has been strengthened in Imphal and Churachandpur district headquarters town ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, the officials said.

Both state and central forces are posted in and around the nearly 237-acre Kangla Fort in Imphal and Peace Ground in Churachandpur, where a grand stage is being constructed for the prime minister’s function.