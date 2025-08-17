Imphal: Manipur police and a joint team of central security forces arrested an active member of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), during an operation on Saturday, officials reported on Sunday.

The arrest followed intelligence-based combing, cordon, and search operations carried out extensively across the region.

The insurgent, who had been actively involved in extortion and other criminal activities, was apprehended at his residence in Patsoi, in Imphal West district.

The arrested individual was identified as Mayengbam Jibon Singh (51). According to police, Singh had been extorting money from shops, businesses, and the general public in the valley area.

During his arrest, a mobile handset and an Aadhaar card were seized from his possession.

A case under the relevant sections of the law has been registered at the Patsoi Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing.