Manipur: PLA and KCP cadres arrested in counter-insurgency operations

Imphal: In the counter-insurgency operations ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in Manipur, a joint team of the central and state police arrested a suspected cadre of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army and Kangleipak Community Party (MFL group).

Some incriminating documents, a two-wheeler, Rs 2500 in cash, and mobile handsets were recovered from them during separate operations conducted in Imphal West and Imphal East districts on Tuesday, the police said on Wednesday.

The suspected PLA cadre, Yengkhom Bhogen Singh (50) of Lillong Chajing Awang Leikai, Imphal West was arrested in an operation at Top Khongnangkhong near Mayanglambam Lampak under Porompat PS, Imphal East District.

The following items and a mobile handset, Rs 1500 in cash were recovered from his possession.

In another operation, a member of KCP(MFL) namely, Pukhrambam Thoiba Singh @ Khairakpa (38) of Ngaikhong Khullen Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur District was also arrested in Mantripukhri Bazar opposite E-Cube Departmental Store under Heingang PS, Imphal East District.

The items recovered from his possession were a two-wheeler, two mobile handsets, Rs 1000 in cash and an Aadhaar card.

The arrested cadres and seized items were handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal formalities.