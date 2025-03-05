Imphal: A newly formed People’s Progressive Alliance, Manipur (PPAM), comprising 15 social outfits on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the President urging immediate action on three key issues affecting the state.

PPAM submitted the memorandum at Rashtrapati Bhavan, representing diverse communities and advocacy groups within the state.

The memorandum demanded early restoration of democratic governance. It also demands the protection of Manipur’s territorial integrity. Further, it demands urgent humanitarian intervention to assist thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) of the crisis.

Another pressing concern raised in the memorandum is the role of village volunteers (Khun Ngakpa). They have emerged due to the government’s failure to protect civilians during the ongoing crisis.

The organizations demand legal protection for these volunteers, arguing that they are not anti-national elements but defenders of their communities.

It draws attention to Manipur’s historical sovereignty before its controversial merger with India in 1949, calling it a legally unresolved issue under international law.

The memorandum was collectively submitted by All India Tanzeem-E Insaaf-Manipur (AITI-M), All Manipur Democratic Students’ Organisation (AMDSO), All Manipur Meitei Pangal Clubs’ Organisation (AMMPACO), Apunba Awonba Manipur Amagidamak (AAMA), Committee of Peaceful Coexistence, Manipur (CPCM), Committee on Relief & Rehabilitation (CRR), Federal Students’ Organisation, Kangleipak (FESOK), Federation of Indigenous People’s Democratic Movement (FIDM), Kanglei People Against Narcotics & Psychotropic Substances (Kanglei Panas), Manipur International Youth Centre (MIYC), Meetei Meitei Tribe Union (MMTU), Nupi Union for Peace and Integrity (NUPI), United Meitei Pangal Committee (UMPC), Yelhoumee Phurup (YP) and Youth Collective Manipur (YCM).