Manipur peace efforts face roadblock on highways

Imphal: Efforts by the Indian government to restore peace and harmony among different communities in Manipur have faced challenges, particularly affecting the movement of vehicles on national highways for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday.

The indefinite shutdown called by the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), backed by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) and the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), has brought traffic to a standstill on NH-102 in Kangpokpi district, a region dominated by the Kuki-Zo community. As a result, over 500 vehicles remain stranded in the Naga-inhabited Senapati district along this critical highway that connects Imphal to Nagaland.

Despite the shutdown, security forces successfully facilitated the movement of 226 vehicles carrying essential goods along NH-37, which links Imphal to Silchar (Assam) via Jiribam, Tamenglong, and Noney districts. Authorities have deployed strict security measures at vulnerable points and provided convoy escorts along sensitive stretches to ensure safe travel.

On Thursday, 104 commercial vehicles transporting petroleum products, perishable goods, and other essentials reached Imphal from Silchar, while 122 trucks departed Imphal for Silchar.

The Kuki-Zo Council is protesting against a peace initiative led by the Union Home Minister, as the group demands a separate administration within Manipur an appeal the central government has refused, at least for now.

