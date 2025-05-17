Manipur pays tribute to martyred CRPF officer Maharambam Prabo Singh

Imphal: Manipur Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, along with officers and personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), paid heartfelt floral tributes to Second-in-Command Maharambam Prabo Singh of the 26th Battalion, who lost his life during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district.

A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held at Imphal Airport on Saturday as Prabo Singh’s mortal remains were flown in from Jharkhand. The CRPF honored the fallen officer with a Guard of Honour, Last Post, and a two-minute silence to mark their deep respect and grief.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Prabo Singh, a native of Sekmai in Imphal West district, was tragically struck by lightning during the operation in the Chhotanagra region on May 15, 2025. He was serving in the line of duty, exemplifying courage and commitment to national security.

In his tribute, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh said, “In this moment of profound grief, the entire Force stands in solidarity with the bereaved family.”

The officer is survived by his wife and two sons. His funeral was held in his home village, where family, friends, and fellow citizens gathered to bid a tearful farewell to the braveheart who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!