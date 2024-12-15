Imphal: A joint team of Manipur Police, Forest Department and Assam Rifles destroyed approximately 5.7 acres of poppy plantation in the Thinghangjang area of Churachandpur District.

This operation was part of the central and state forces’ continuous search and area domination operations targeting the Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts.

In a separate operation in the jungles of Khunkho Kuki in Kangpokpi district, the following firearms were recovered one .22 Rifle, one .303 Rifle, 49 live rounds of .22 ammunition and a magazine.

Although no arrests have been made, the seized articles were handed to the concerned police station.

According to a report, the Assam Rifles alone destroyed 354 acres of illicit poppy cultivation this year, primarily in three Manipur districts — Ukhrul, Churachandpur, and Chandel.

