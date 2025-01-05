Imphal: Over 400 goods-laden stranded vehicles plying towards Imphal, Manipur from Assam and Nagaland finally resumed their journey on Sunday.

The vehicles were stranded at two locations on the National Highway 102 in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

These goods-laden trucks were stranded after the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), a powerful Kuki-Zo organization lifted the indefinite economic blockade imposed on this NH-102 on January 1 in protest against deploying additional security forces in the Kangpokpi district. CoTU lifted the blockade from 2 am on January 5 (Sunday).

CoTU also warned of escalating their agitation if the additional central forces stationed in the Kuki-Zo-dominated areas of Kangpokpi district are not withdrawn within 48 hours.

CoTU has taken the measures in response to the appeal made by the Naga People’s Organisation (NPO) Senapati district, to refrain from imposing constant and sudden blockades on National Highway 102.

The NPO in a statement stated that any measures adopted by CoTU must not destabilize the well-being of the Nagas in the Senapati district, NPO stated.

Meanwhile, the All Manipur Road Transport Drivers’ and Motor Workers’ Union in a statement said that many trucks that remain stranded are loaded with potatoes, onions, fish, eggs, and other edible items.

They added that these perishable items are at risk of being damaged if the blockade continues for some more days.