Manipur: Over 40 Kuki villagers displaced after armed attack in Kamjong

Imphal: Around 40 Kuki villagers, including mostly women and children, have been displaced after their homes in Gampal and Haijang villages, located under the Chassad police station in Kamjong district of Manipur, were set on fire by unknown armed assailants.

The affected villagers are currently seeking refuge in Kachouphung, a Tangkhul Naga village located at the Indo-Myanmar border, in the same district.

Kachouphung village, which is about 14 km away from the affected Kuki villages, is providing shelter to these internally displaced persons (IDPs), who fled their homes with only a few belongings.

The villages of Gampal and Haijang, situated near International Border Pillars No. 118 and No. 121, were targeted by the unidentified attackers on Wednesday.

According to Kamjong District Superintendent of Police, Ningshem Vashum, a total of 16 houses in Gambal village and 12 houses in Haiyeng village were affected. Of these, 14 houses in Gambal and 8 houses in Haiyeng were completely destroyed in the fires.

Authorities are investigating the incident, which has caused immense loss and displacement for the local Kuki community.