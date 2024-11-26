Imphal: Over 300 vehicles, mostly loaded with essential commodities, and around 50 oil tankers were stranded at different locations on the NH-37 connecting Imphal to Silchar via the Jiribam district headquarters of Manipur on Tuesday.

The transportation of all sorts of vehicles on this NH-37 came to a grinding halt due to rock debris blocking the road in the Nungdalal area of the Noney district.

Officials said the road may be cleared by Monday night.

Around 150 loaded trucks including oil tankers, LPG carriers, aviation turbine fuel carriers, and other essential carriers remained stranded near the Noney police check post for the past six days.

Moreover, 50 trucks are stranded at Nungba and 70 at Kambiron, Barak in the same NH-37.

Several goods-laden trucks are also stranded at Jiribam, the officials added.

Several empty trucks coming from Imphal for the transportation of rice are also stranded at Noney.

These vehicles are to be uploaded bags brought by 29 bogies by Indian Railways at Khongsang Train Station recently.