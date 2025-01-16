Imphal: Over 30 species of migratory birds were observed during the Annual Migratory Bird Census conducted by the Central Forest Division, in collaboration with Wildlife Explorers at Lamphelpat wetland in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Thursday.

Lamphelpat, a significant wetland, serves as a crucial stopover for numerous migratory birds traveling from colder regions.

This year’s findings align with the previous year’s observations, confirming the continued arrival of migratory bird species to the region and highlighting the importance of conserving Manipur’s natural habitats.

The census, led by Range Forest Officer (RFO) Kiranjit Yumnam from Sadar West Range, involved a dedicated team including volunteers from Wildlife Explorers, Manipur.

They meticulously identified and counted the migratory birds that have arrived at Lamphelpat this winter.

“We documented over 30 species of migratory birds,” stated Kiranjit Yumnam, emphasizing the valuable contribution to ongoing bird population studies in the region.

The Water Resources Department provided crucial support by managing the water bodies around Lamphelpat, which are essential habitats for these migratory species.

“We are delighted to witness the return of a diverse range of migratory species to Lamphelpat,” said Vikram Suresh Nadhe, DFO Central Forest Division.

“This census is fundamental to our ongoing conservation efforts, and we express our gratitude for the collaboration with Wildlife Explorers and the support from the Water Resources Department,” he said.