Manipur: Opium peddler held in Senapati

Imphal: Security forces apprehended one suspected opium peddler at a hideout in Senapati, Manipur which shares a border with Nagaland on the north.

Altogether, 2.03 kilograms of raw opium locally known as Kani was seized from the suspected.

A four-wheeler, a mobile handset with a SIM card, an Aadhaar card, a driver’s license and Rs 2000 in cash were recovered from his possession, an official source said on Wednesday.

Arrest and seizure of the illegal items occurred at the T Khullen Naka Checkpost on NH-102 in the Senapati district of Manipur.

Based on specific input received from own sources regarding movements of contraband items from interior areas of the Senapati district to be transported to Nagaland, the security forces were kept on alert.

The frisking operation led to the nabbing of the drug peddler later identified as Ramesh Kumar (35).

The source further added that the apprehended person along with the seized items have been handed over to the concerned police station for legal formality.