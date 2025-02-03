Manipur: One held for illegal IMFL trade in Imphal

Imphal: Manipur police in a crackdown to control the selling of distilled illicit country (DIC) liquor and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), arrested an individual on Sunday night.

The arrest was made along with items of the IMFL and fiery distilled liquor locally called ‘Yu’, the police report said.

Based on input from different sources that some anti-socials are indulging in selling illegal items, a team of the Heingang police station conducted a raid at Pangei bazaar in Imphal East district at around 8 pm on Sunday.

The search operation that lasted around 1:30 hours resulted in the arrest of an illegal liquor seller along with unlawful items.

Police said that 41 and ½ litres of DIC liquor and 39 bottles of whisky (180 ml each) were seized.

However, the report added that the arrested individual and the seized items were later handed over to the concerned Excise officials for further legal proceedings.