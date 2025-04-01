Manipur: NIT staff hold sit-in protest against bomb threat

Imphal: A sit-in protest was held at the gate of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur, Imphal, in response to a recent bomb threat.

The demonstration was organized by students, staff, and officials of NIT Manipur following the discovery of a hand grenade at the residential gate of the institute’s registrar in Kiyamgei Manining Leikai, under Irilbung police station, on the night of March 27.

The protesters strongly condemned the act, which was allegedly carried out by an underground group. Kh Thangkin, the Student Activities and Sports Officer at NIT Manipur, denounced the bomb threat and urged the underground outfit to engage in dialogue with the relevant authorities to seek a peaceful resolution at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the banned Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) claimed responsibility for the incident.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Chingthienganba, the group declared that five NIT Manipur officials, including the registrar, were involved in corrupt practices within the institution.

The outfit warned that these officials would face severe punishment unless they surrendered by April 6.

The situation has sparked serious concerns over security at the institution, prompting demands for a peaceful resolution and stricter measures to ensure the safety of NIT Manipur’s staff and students.