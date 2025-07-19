Manipur: NIA takes over investigation of arms looting case at 5th IRB camp

Imphal: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the investigation into the looting of arms and ammunition from the 5th India Reserve Battalion (IRB) camp at Chingarel Tezpur in Manipur’s Imphal East.

The incident, which occurred on the night of February 13, 2024, involved a mob—mainly comprising youths—storming the IRB camp under Lamlai police station and forcibly seizing weapons.

The situation escalated into a confrontation between the mob and security personnel, with an exchange of fire reported at the site.

Following directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the NIA has re-registered the case, which was initially filed at Lamlai police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a procedural move, the NIA has petitioned the NIA Court in Manipur to direct Lamlai police to hand over all related case documents and seized materials or exhibits to the NIA’s Investigating Officer.

Earlier, on February 19, 2024, the Manipur government had ordered a magisterial inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The probe was expected to submit its findings within 30 days of the order.

According to official reports, six individuals have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the looting. Additionally, seven personnel from the IRB were suspended in connection with the security lapse.

So far, authorities have recovered several looted items, including four INSAS rifles, one AK Ghatak 2 rifle, SLR magazines, and sixteen boxes of 9mm ammunition suspected to have been stolen from the camp.

The case remains under active investigation by the NIA.