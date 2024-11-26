Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a thorough investigation into three major cases related to the recent spate of violence in Manipur.

The anti-terror agency re-registered the cases on November 13, 2024, after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the investigations to the NIA.

The Three Cases include the Borobekra violence, the November 11 CRPF post-attack incident and the November 7 rape-murder case.

On November 11, 2024, unknown militants fired at Borobekra Police Station, burned houses and shops killing two civilians.

Later, six people, including three women and three children, were abducted and murdered.

Again on November 11 armed militants attacked a CRPF post at Jakuradhor Karong and Borobekra police stations, Jiribam.

A CRPF constable was injured, and unidentified militant bodies were recovered along with arms and ammunition.

The third case took place on November 7, 2024.

This case relates to the murder of a woman at Jiribram by fully armed militants. The incident took place when 31-year-old Zosangkim (31 years), wife of Ngurthansang from Jairolpokpi (Zairawn), Jiribam, Manipur, and mother of three, was brutally (allegedly) raped and burnt alive at her residence by fully armed militants.

The NIA teams visited the spots on November 21-22, 2024, and started the probe.

The NIA has also reregistered the cases freshly.

The process of handing over case documents from local police to NIA is currently underway.