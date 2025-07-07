Imphal: A new species of freshwater fish, named Barilius imphalensis, has been discovered in the Imphal River in Manipur.

Locally known as “Ngawa” in the Meitei language, the species was found in the Khongnang Pheidekpi area of Imphal West district, which has now been designated as its type locality.

The discovery was made by L Arunkumar and M Thoibi of the Department of Zoology, Mayai Lambi College, Imphal West, and is documented in the latest issue of the journal Zoodiversity.

According to the researchers, Barilius imphalensis is endemic to the Imphal River and differs significantly from related species found in other parts of India and Southeast Asia.

It inhabits shallow waters, typically 3 to 5 feet deep, with gravel and cobble beds, and riverbank vegetation including Eiranthus procerus and Saccharum munja.

The species belongs to the family Danionidae and the subfamily Chedrinae, commonly referred to as danionid fishes. It is characterised by the absence of barbels, a series of short vertical blue bars along the body, and the presence of tiny tubercles on the snout and jaw in males. A complete lateral line with 41 scales is also present. These tubercles are absent in female specimens.

In Manipur, the term “Ngawa” is used to refer to multiple species within the Barilius genus, including Barilius barila, Barilius barna, and Barilius bendelisis, all of which are native to the region’s hill streams and freshwater bodies.

Species under the Barilius genus are typically found in clear, fast-flowing streams with rocky or gravelly substrates. Some, like Barilius barila, also hold economic and ornamental value.