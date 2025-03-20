Imphal: A team of North Eastern Frontier Railway led by its general manager Ratakmumar Srivastava visited Khongsang railway station in the Noney district of Manipur.

The team also inspected the condition of the ongoing construction works of the Rs 14,322 crore Jiribam to Imphal railway project on Wednesday.

During the visit, Srivastava inspected the construction works especially the tunnels, bridges, and railway lines, and also held discussions with the Jiribam Khongsang railway staff.

The government undertook the Jiribam-Imphal new railway line project, spanning 111 km, to integrate Imphal with the Indian Railways network.

The railway line from Jiribam to Khongsang, covering 55.36 km, was commissioned in 2022, while work continues on the remaining stretch to reach Imphal.

Officials said that the latest estimated cost of the project stands at Rs 22,274 crore, with Rs 14,423 crore already spent as of March 31, 2024.

For the financial year 2024-25, an outlay of Rs 1,200 crore has been allocated.

In the financial year 2024-25, up until February 2025, Jiribam station handled 15.5 rakes of freight, while Khongsang station handled 16 rakes.

However, the project has faced multiple delays due to various challenges.