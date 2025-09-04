Imphal: The Ministry of the North Eastern Council (NEC) has completed the upgradation of a key road in Manipur at a cost of Rs 20.32 crore, aiming to promote tourism and benefit local communities around Loktak Lake, officials said.

The project involved upgrading the Moirang-Sendra Road up to Sendra Hillock, as well as the road from Moirang-Sendra Road to Omba Hillock and Keina Bazar on Moirang Khunou to Thanga Keibul Road, covering a total length of 4.30 km.

The development under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) Roads now serves seven villages and approximately 9,700 residents.

The upgraded road is expected to enhance tourism in the region, with annual tourist inflow projected to rise from 2,00,000 to 3,00,000.

The project also aims to improve connectivity, strengthen infrastructure, attract more visitors, and stimulate economic activity, particularly by generating employment opportunities in the agrarian sector.

NESIDS (Roads) is a central sector initiative by the Government of India to fund infrastructure development across the eight North Eastern states, with a focus on primary and secondary road networks and other critical facilities.