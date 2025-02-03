Imphal: Approximately, 100 National Cadet Corps, (NCC) cadets including 16 boys have taken the golden opportunity to handle the weapons, gaining practical and first-hand experience with advanced military weapons used by the Indian Army.

The rare opportunity was taken when the Assam Rifles deployed at Headquarters Veng Churachandpur in Manipur, organized a weapon display program for NCC cadets.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The event was held as a part of the Annual Training Camp held at Churachandpur district on Monday.

The event aimed to familiarize the cadets with the weapons held by the Indian Armed Forces.

Altogether, 98 NCC cadets, comprising 82 girls and 16 boys attended the program.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The weapon display was followed by an interactive session, where the cadets got to learn about the evolution and significance of the displayed weapons.

This initiative is part of Assam Rifles’ efforts to instill values of patriotism, leadership and social responsibility among the youth, a statement issued by the Defence Wing said.

By engaging with NCC cadets, Assam Rifles aims to inspire and motivate the future leaders of the country.

The statement added that the program was a huge success with the cadets showing keen interest in the weaponry and interacting enthusiastically with the Assam Rifles personnel.