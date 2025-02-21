Imphal: Hundreds of Nagas from border villages in Manipur’s Kamjong and Ukhrul districts rallied on Friday to protest the Central government’s decision to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and construct a border fence with Myanmar.

The two districts share a border with the country to the east, impacting Naga communities living on both sides.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Tangkhul Naga Zingsho Longphang (TNLZ), representing 66 revenue villages in Kamjong district, organized the demonstration at the district headquarters.

The TNLZ is specifically protesting the border fencing project between Border Pillar 90 and 124, a stretch of 35 pillars covering 104 kilometers.

“We do not want to live separated by border walls. We want to live together peacefully as a family,” said TNLZ President, AS. Nathan.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following the rally, Nathan submitted a memorandum to Manipur Governor , via the Deputy Commissioner of Kamjong.

The memorandum emphasized the region’s long-standing connection to Myanmar, stating, “Our region shares a long eastern border with Myanmar, where our people have lived for centuries, preserving and protecting their distinct culture and way of life.”

“The border villages of Zingsho have existed since time immemorial, deeply rooted in our collective history, standing as sentinels of our traditions and custodians of our ancestral land,” it added.