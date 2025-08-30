Dimapur: A journalist of a Nagaland-based satellite news channel was shot at in Lair village under Senapati district of Manipur on Saturday evening.

The incident happened while the reporter of Hornbill TV, Dip Saikia, was covering a flower festival in the village. He was reportedly shot in his ribs and legs.

The assailant was reportedly apprehended by the villagers and was being questioned at the time of filing the report.

Strongly denouncing the attack, Hornbill TV editor Dzuthono Mekro said the shooting of the reporter while he was covering a cultural event is not only an assault on his person but also a direct attack on press freedom and democratic values.

She said such violence against media professionals cannot and must not be tolerated in a society that values justice, transparency, and accountability.

Mekro expressed deep concern over the growing hostility journalists face in the region, who are often subjected to intimidation, harassment, or violence for carrying out their professional duties.

She urged the governments of Nagaland and Manipur, law enforcement agencies, and all relevant authorities to ensure a thorough, impartial investigation into this heinous attack.

Mekro demanded that the assailant and any accomplices must be swiftly brought to justice to send a strong message that crimes against journalists will not go unpunished.

The Hornbill TV extended its solidarity to the victim’s family and wished him a speedy and full recovery.

It said violence has no place in a democratic society, and it is the collective responsibility of the state, civil society, and citizens to safeguard press freedom.