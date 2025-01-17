Imphal: The Indian Government has completed approximately 10 kilometers of border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur, despite strong opposition from Naga and Kuki-Zo community organizations.

Manipur shares a 398-kilometer border with Myanmar, and the current fencing project is primarily focused near Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

Following reports of ongoing construction, a team from Naga organizations, led by Ng. Lorho, president of the United Naga Council (UNC), conducted a physical inspection at Border Pillar 81.

The UNC, the apex Naga body in the region, issued a statement revealing that fencing work was underway near Border Pillar 81, particularly impacting the Naga-inhabited village of Satang.

The inspection team included representatives from the Naga Civil Political Organization (CNPO), All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM), Naga Students’ Union Manipur (MSU), All Naga Council for Human Rights (ANCHR), Rengma Naga People’s Organization (RAMO), Naga Council of Churches (NCC), and village authorities from Satang, Choktong, Lamlong Khunou, and Waksu.

The UNC reiterated that the Naga people never consented to the bilateral agreement between India and Myanmar that established the border, considering it an artificial and imaginary line within Naga territory.

The council warned that the Indian and Manipur governments would be solely responsible for any consequences arising from the continued fencing work.

Furthermore, Kuki-Zo civil organizations have strongly condemned the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR), which previously allowed residents to travel within a 16-kilometer radius across the border without visas.

The Kuki-Zo Council, the apex body of the Kuki-Zo people, denounced the move and vowed to unite with other concerned groups to oppose it.