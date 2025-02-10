Manipur: Myanmar's 'MA-Cry of Silence' bags top honour at EIIFF

Imphal: The 2nd Eikhoigi Imphal International Film Festival (EIIFF)-2025 in Manipur concluded on Sunday, with ‘MA-Cry of Silence’ from Myanmar and ‘Agent of Happiness’ from Bhutan emerging as the top winners.

The Myanmarese film, directed by The Maw Naing, won the Best Fiction Feature Award, while the Bhutanese film, directed by Arun Bhattarai and Dorottya Zurbo, took home the Best Non-Fiction Feature Award. Both awards carried a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs each and a citation.

Altogether, 54 films, including 38 international titles from 13 different countries were screened in the festival and the closing function was organized at the City Convention Centre, Imphal on Sunday.

The juries comprised Sushant Mishra Supriyo Sen and Fipresci-India chapter member Ashok Rane as the presidium members.

They presented the Best Pitch – Fiction (Rs 3 lakh) award to ‘The Scent of the Ripening Field’ by screenwriter and director Alexander Leo Pou and The Best Pitch – Non-Fiction (Rs 2 lakh) to ‘Bedapati’s Songs’ by director Borun Thokchom (Manipur).

The Most Promising Project Fiction (Rs 1 lakh) was awarded to ‘The Scent of Mother’ by screenwriter and director Pramoda Nandeibam (Manipur); Emerging Talent-Non-Fiction (Rs 1 lakh) to ‘Eche Tombi – The Brewer of Andro’ by directors Andy Tourangbam & Thokchom Nelson (Manipur); and Emerging Talent – Fiction (Rs 1 lakh) to ‘Khei-Hea (Night & Day)’ by screenwriter and director Ashok Veilou.

The festival was organized by the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) and Manipur State Film and Television Institute (MSFTI) in collaboration with Film Forum, Manipur.