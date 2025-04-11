Imphal: Amidst the growing massive outrage surrounding the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, Manipuri Muslims, including women and children on Friday, staged widespread sit-in protests and mass rallies across the three valley districts of Manipur, opposing the act.

Protestors held festoons bearing strong messages such as, “We strongly condemn the Waqf Amendment Act 2025,” and “We demand Waqf’s immediate repeal,” clearly articulating their opposition to the legislation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Demonstrations saw protestors voicing their dissent, with slogans like “Down, down, BJP Government” echoing at Sikhong-Khunou in the Thoubal district, and Bishnupur district, including Kwakta.

A significant protest rally also took place in the Hatta Golapati area of Imphal East district.

The protest rally follows Manipur MLA Sheikh Noorul Hassan, representing the Kshetrigao constituency approach to the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Official reports indicate that several leaders and representatives have filed a total of 10 petitions against the amended Act.

Following the development, a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court will hear ten petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 on April 16, as reported by Bar and Bench.