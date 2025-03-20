Manipur: MPCC questions CDBA's intent behind the ban

Imphal: The president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee Keisham Meghachandra on Thursday said that CDBA’s intent in barring a Meitei judge who is part of the Supreme Court delegation on a humanitarian mission is highly inappropriate.

Upon questioning the intent behind the ban, K Meghachandra condemned the inappropriate and unacceptable step adopted by the Churachandpur District Bar Association (CDBA).

Speaking to the reporters in Imphal, K Meghachandra said that, the Constitution of India appointed the Supreme Court judges to uphold justice in the country. They should not face ethnic-based restrictions.

He said, however, the scheduled visit of a team of six Supreme Court judges has sparked controversy. The CDBA announced a ban on the entry of a Meitei judge into the district.

Among the Supreme Court delegation comprising Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan and N Kotishwar, the name of the last judge (N Kotishwar) is Meitei, he added.

In reply to a question posed by the reporters, the MPCC president urged the CDBA to reconsider its decision and refrain from such inhuman acts. He also called for co-existence among the multi-ethnic people in the state.

Notably, a team of six Supreme Court judges will be visiting relief camps in Manipur on March 22 to strengthen legal and humanitarian support to displaced people living in such camps after communal violence rocked the State in 2023.

The SC judges are to assess the prevailing condition of the Internally Displaced Persons taking shelter in the Churachandpur district and also other districts.