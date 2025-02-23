Imphal: A 25-year-old woman in Thoubal, Manipur allegedly stabbed her 4-year-old daughter to death before attempting to take her own life by stabbing herself in the belly.

The incident occurred at Khongjom Chingtham Leikai under the Khongjom police station at around 6 am on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Sapam Priyadashini Devi, was rushed to Raj Medicity Hospital, Imphal, where doctors successfully conducted an operation, and her condition is now stable.

According to police, the incident came to light when a neighbour called Sapam Priyadashini Devi for a work-related matter, and locals subsequently informed the police.

The police found the body of the 4-year-old girl in the children’s bedroom and recovered the weapon used in the crime.

The case is currently under investigation, and police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.