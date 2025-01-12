Guwahati: Another violent clash was reported in Kamjong, Manipur when a mob stormed and destroyed a makeshift camp of the Assam Rifles.

The incident occurred in the Hongbei area, with the attackers reportedly belonging to the Kasom Khullen block, a Naga-majority region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The tensions escalated when Assam Rifles personnel allegedly barred the transportation of timber intended for house construction in Kasom Khullen.

The mob, protesting against the restrictions, was dispersed by Assam Rifles personnel using tear gas shells and firing into the air.

However, the protesters later regrouped and destroyed the makeshift camp, demanding the removal of the paramilitary force from the area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the incident.