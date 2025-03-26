Manipur: Missing 71-year-old woman found dead in Thoubal lake

Imphal: A 71-year-old woman who had been missing for seven days was tragically found dead in a lake in Thoubal district, Manipur.

Ningombam Ibemu, a resident of Thoubal Ningombam Mayai Leikai, was reported missing on March 17. Despite extensive search efforts by her family, police, central paramilitary personnel, and other agencies, her body was discovered on Tuesday evening on the banks of Waithou Pat Lake under Thoubal Police Station.

According to authorities, the body was first spotted by local fisherfolk who immediately alerted the police. A team of law enforcement officers and forensic experts rushed to the scene to recover the remains.

Ibemu’s family had earlier filed a missing person report, prompting a week-long search operation. Following the recovery of her body, police have registered a case of unnatural death.

The body has been sent to the state-run JNIMS hospital mortuary for a post-mortem. Police stated that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of her death.

The incident has left the local community in shock, with residents urging authorities to thoroughly probe the case and ensure justice.