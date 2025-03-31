Guwahati: Police in Manipur have reported that valley-based militant groups are increasingly recruiting new members, especially women, primarily for extortion activities. This trend has been observed following the imposition of President’s rule in the state.

Security sources revealed that these recruits, often from impoverished backgrounds, are not being trained as traditional militants with ranks or arms training. Instead, they are being instructed in extortion tactics against civilians and businesses.

“Young men and women are being recruited solely for extortion. They are not assigned underground ranks, cadre numbers, or badges, but are trained to extort money,” TOI quoted a source as stating.

“Especially after the imposition of President’s rule, we see a rise in female recruitment for this purpose. More than a dozen girls have been detained in Imphal city since last month,” the source added.

In the past 24 hours, Manipur Police have arrested three militants affiliated with the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP).

One of the PREPAK members, Hawaibam Ibungo alias Mangi (35), was apprehended in Kakching district and is accused of recruiting new members for extortion.

Another PREPAK-Progressive group cadre, Pukhrambam Samchand Meetei @ Potshemba (52), was arrested in Imphal East district. Additionally, Pukhrambam Rohit Singh @ Kakpa (29), a KCP (Politburo Standing Committee) member, was also arrested in Imphal East.

Manipur Police confirmed the arrests via their ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) handle, detailing the individuals’ involvement in recruitment and extortion.

Meanwhile, security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in vulnerable areas of Manipur’s hill and valley districts, recovering caches of arms and ammunition.