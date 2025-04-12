Manipur: Mentally challenged girl raped and murdered in Churachandpur

Imphal: The issue of sexual violence against tribal women in Manipur has once again come to the forefront following the discovery of a body in a forested area in Churachandpur district on Friday.

The victim, a mentally challenged girl, was reportedly raped and murdered while collecting firewood near Leijangphai village, located in the Thanlon sub-division along the border with Myanmar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to reports, the girl’s body was found near a small pile of firewood she had gathered. Her clothing was torn, and there were signs of sexual assault, including her skirt being pulled down and visible injuries at the location where she was found.

The girl had left her home after her father asked her to gather firewood, but when she did not return, he grew concerned and went looking for her in the forest. After a brief search, he found her lifeless body.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the crime, though authorities have not yet disclosed the individual’s identity as the investigation is still in its early stages.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This tragic incident brings the total number of rape cases in Churachandpur district for 2025 to four. Previous years have also seen a troubling number of such cases, with two in 2021, eleven in 2022, two in 2023, and nine in 2024. The authorities are continuing their investigation into the case.