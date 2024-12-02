Guwahati: The Meira Paibis in Manipur have begun an agitation demanding the government to not arrest Arambai Tenggol leader Korounganba Khuman.

Protests were held across Manipur against the FIR filed against him.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Meira Paibis speaking on the issue said that Meetei village volunteers, including Arambai Tenggol, are neither insurgents nor terrorists.

They argued that these groups took on the responsibility of defending Meetei villages from Kuki aggression due to the government’s failure to protect the lives and property of the people.

Also Read: Manipur: Internet suspension to continue till Dec 3

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A displaced woman from Kangpokpi alleged that armed militants initiated the violence in Manipur by attacking Meeteis, resulting in the deaths of many Meitei civilians, including infants, women, and elders.

The Meira Paibis claimed that the charges by the NIA against Korounganba Khuman were unacceptable and demanded that the government withdraw its actions.

It may be mentioned that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing two cases linked to attacks on police and arms looting in Manipur.

Also Read: Manipur violence: NIA files chargesheet against Kuki insurgent

These cases involve Korounganba Khuman, the leader of the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol (AT).

The AT, accused by Kuki-Zo groups of instigating violence against them since May 2023, has been a major player in the ongoing ethnic conflict.

Due to the volatile security situation in Manipur, the Supreme Court transferred these cases from Imphal to Guwahati. The NIA argued that transporting victims, witnesses, accused, and their legal representatives to Imphal posed significant security risks, Hindustan Times reported.

“The safety and security of accused persons could be at grave peril as the mobs are trying to interfere and disrupt the work of the investigator,” said the agency.