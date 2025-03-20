Manipur: Meira Paibis crack down on illegal liquor near Loktak Lake

Imphal: The Meira Paibis, Manipur’s women vigilante groups, have intensified their efforts against illegal alcohol consumption by conducting a series of drives around Loktak Lake.

The week-long crackdown, carried out in coordination with Moirang police station and Arambai Tenggol, Moirang branch, targeted multiple locations, including Sendra Road, Sendra, Open Garden, Moirang Thana Leikai, Moirang Maibam Leikai, and the Sendra foothills.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The campaign was led by the Moirang Apunba Meira Paibi Ima Lup (MAPIL), a coordinating body of women’s vigilante groups in Bishnupur district.

MAPIL President K Pamabati Devi informed the media that during the operation, over 200 liters of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 320 liters of Distilled Indigenous Country (DIC) liquor were seized from individuals indulging in alcohol consumption, particularly in the Sendra area.

The confiscated liquor was publicly destroyed by setting it on fire in Moirang on Wednesday.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining social discipline in challenging times, Pamabati Devi stated that similar drives would continue to curb illegal alcohol use in the region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!