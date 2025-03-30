Imphal: The Meetei Cheiraoba, Indigenous Manipuri New Year- 2025, marking the ending of the outgoing year with the beginning of a New Year, was celebrated with ritual, gaiety, and traditional grand feasts in every house for the Meitei people who follow “Sanamahism” on Sunday.

Sanamahism is an animistic, ancestor-worshipping religious tradition, with a supreme deity known as ‘Sidaba Mapu’ or ‘Immortal God.’

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On the other side, Meitei Hindus mark the beginning of the Sajibu month with the celebration of Sajibu Cheiraoba on April 14.

Sajibu Nongma Panba, also called Meetei Cheiraoba or Sajibu Cheiraoba, is the lunar new year festival of the people who follow the religion of Sanamahism in Manipur.

It began during the reign of King Maliya Phambalcha (1359 BC- 1329 BC), who started the Meitei Calendar year when he ascended the throne at the age of 25.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

As part of the festival, people wear new clothes, clean their houses, and decorate dishes that are first offered to various deities.

Also as a part of the ritual, people climb the nearest hilltop in the belief that it will enable them to rise to greater heights in worldly life.

The married sisters and daughters have presented clothes and loins to their brothers, parents, and guardians on this day.

On this occasion, the President of India Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted citizens and expressed their hopes that the festival binds different communities of India in bonds of love, harmony, and unity.

The Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly Th Satyabrata, and different organizations including United Committee Manipur and COCOMI have conveyed their Cheiraoba greetings.