Imphal: A measles outbreak has been reported in Manipur’s Senapati district, with 11 individuals testing positive, district health officials confirmed on Friday.

The confirmed cases were identified in multiple locations, including Council River Colony, Phyamai Vabuh, TNK Gate, Yapao Colony, DV School, Road to Emesiiphro, and Mt Everest area. Health authorities added that 18 more individuals exhibiting symptoms consistent with measles are awaiting test results.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Alarmingly, 10 out of the 11 confirmed cases were found to be unvaccinated. “A rapid survey conducted in the affected areas has revealed significant gaps in routine immunisation,” a district official said.

In response, the district administration has convened a multi-stakeholder meeting to formulate a coordinated action plan. The response will focus on controlling the spread of infection, strengthening vaccination outreach, and addressing vaccine hesitancy within the local communities.

“Vaccine hesitancy has played a major role in the current outbreak,” the official noted, urging all residents to ensure their immunisations are up to date.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!