Imphal: Hundreds of people, mostly teachers and students, joined rallies across three districts in Manipur’s Imphal valley on Saturday to mark the 18th Disturbance Free Education Zone Demand Day.

The events were organised by a coalition of 16 groups, including the Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), under the theme “Make Education a Disturbance Free Zone.”

In Imphal East and Imphal West districts, the rally began at THAU Ground near the Manipur Legislative Assembly and concluded at Imphal College near the airport.

In Kakching and Thoubal districts, participants gathered at the BASU Ground before marching to Thoubal College. Meanwhile, in the Bishnupur district, the rally took place from DSA Ground to ECHO Thiyam Leikai community hall.

DESAM president Mayengbam Somorjit outlined the committee’s key demands, urging the government to enact a law mandating a minimum of 220 academic days annually for all educational institutes.

He also called for the appointment of Directors of Education (School) and Education (University and Higher Secondary) from among eligible teachers.

Furthermore, the committee demanded that all activities related to education be free from corruption, nepotism, and favouritism.

Finally, they appealed to all armed groups to refrain from making unaffordable demands, whether in cash or kind, from educational institutions.