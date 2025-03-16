Imphal: Manipur police and central security forces conducted a joint operation in Imphal East district, uncovering a stash of arms, ammunition, and explosives, including INSAS rifles, hand grenades, and radio sets.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the joint team carried out simultaneous operations across three adjoining villages, Heikrumakhong, Khabeisoi, and Heingang Thong, under Heingang police station from 6 am to 9 am on Saturday.

The operation resulted in the recovery of several weapons and ammunition, though no arrests were made.

The items seized included pistols, hand grenades, ammunition, a smoke grenade, a stun grenade, and radio sets.

The retrieved items were deposited at the Heingang police station, with the necessary legal procedures followed.

The recovered items included one 9 mm pistol with a magazine, one .32 pistol with a magazine, two 36 hand grenades without detonators, nine 7.62 mm AK ammunition, ten 5.56 mm INSAS ammunition, fifteen 5.56 mm Amogh Carbine ammunition, three .32 ammunition, one smoke grenade, one radio set, one stun grenade, three tear smoke shells, two BP helmets, one INSAS magazine, one SLR magazine, four empty AK-47 rifle ammunition cases, three empty INSAS rifle ammunition cases, and one empty SLR ammunition case.

The police have initiated further investigations under the relevant sections of the law.