Manipur: Man killed in accident during Yaoshang festival

Imphal: A man tragically killed in an accident on Saturday night during the Yaoshang festival, Manipur’s biggest celebration, on Saturday night, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The festival is set to conclude on March 18.

The incident occurred around 10 PM near the Japanese Memorial Peace Park at Maibam Lokpa Hillocks on the state highway under the jurisdiction of Nambol police station in Bishnupur district.

The victim, identified as Naorem Birjit Singh, 42, a resident of Oinam Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district, lost his life when his Honda Activa skidded, resulting in a fatal self-accident. He died on the spot. His body has been sent to RIMS Hospital in Imphal for a post-mortem examination. Police have registered an unnatural death case in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, police issued a press release regarding another deceased individual, Kshetrimayum Boynao Singh, 34, whose body remains unclaimed at the RIMS morgue. His body was recovered near Minuthong West in Imphal East district.

Authorities have stated that if the body remains unclaimed by March 19, it will be disposed of with due permission from the competent authority.