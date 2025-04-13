Imphal: A 21-year-old man who allegedly raped and murdered a mentally challenged girl was arrested from a hideout in Khoken village in Manipur’s Pherzawl district bordering Myanmar and Mizoram, according to a Manipur police report.

A special team of the Manipur Police arrested the alleged accused, namely, Kammalsawm Singson (21), a resident of Songsang village in the Thanlon subdivision of Pherzawl District.

Police arrested him from Khoken village under Thanlon police station of the same District in connection with the murder of a minor girl at Leijangphai village under Thanlon-PS, Pherzawl District on April 11.

Police arrested the lone accused a day after they discovered the victim’s body.

The mentally challenged girl was raped and killed while she was collecting firewood alone in the forested area of Leijangphai village.

The body of the girl was found in a forested area by her father, who had searched for his daughter after missing for several hours.

The police report added that an FIR has been registered in this case under the relevant section of the law for further legal proceedings.