Imphal: A man was found dead in a deep gorge along Maram-Peren road, NH-129A in the Senapati district of Manipur bordering Nagaland on the north.

They said that the dead body was found in the gorge near Yangkhullen Nallah, Maram under suspicious circumstances.

The unidentified male body was found by locals who immediately informed the police on Sunday morning.

The body was retrieved from the deep nullah after an hourlong operation, the police said.

The deceased suspected to be a non-local aged about 30-40 years has been deposited at the state government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, (JNIMS) morgue for identification.

A police officer while appealing to the general masses for identification of the dead body at the earliest stated that a case has been registered in this regard and investigations are ongoing.

The officer added that the body will be disposed of if the same is not claimed within three days.