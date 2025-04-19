Manipur: Man beats wife to death in Imphal East

Imphal: A 29-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her alcoholic husband in Pangei Nepali Basti, under Heingang police station in Imphal East district of Manipur.

The victim, Junirujal Nepali, was the sole breadwinner of her family and leaves behind two children a daughter and a son.

The brutal incident occurred on April 16 around 5 PM at their residence. According to police reports, the accused, N Thaba, 33, attacked his wife using an iron rod and a sharp weapon.

The man, described as a habitual offender with a history of abuse, fled the scene after the crime and had been absconding for three days.

He was finally arrested, and both the iron rod and the sharp weapon used in the murder were recovered from the crime scene, police confirmed. Multiple injury marks were found on the victim’s body, indicating the severity of the assault.

A post-mortem was conducted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal, in the presence of an executive magistrate on Saturday.

Police have launched a full investigation into the matter, and the case has sent shockwaves through the local community, highlighting ongoing issues of domestic abuse and gender-based violence.