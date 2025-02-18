Imphal: A man who is allegedly involved in drug trafficking and insurgency activities was arrested along with Rs 34.2 lakhs in cash, brown sugar, a four-wheeler, and ammunition in Manipur’s Churachandpur district with Myanmar on the south.

Acting on specific information that a group of tribals involved in narco-insurgency were trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory through the porous borders of Manipur’s Churachandpur district from Myanmar, security personnel were on high alert.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The central and state forces in the joint operation conducted at Sangai University near Kaparang village of Churachandpur district, a suspect involved in narco-insurgency was arrested on Monday.

Official reports said that the operation led to the arrest of Lamkhogin Dimngel, a resident of Kangchup Patjang, Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

He was on the wheels of his four-wheelers from his home district Kangpokpi to Churachandpur district when the arrests and seizures were made.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the operation, the joint team recovered from Rs 34,20,000, two soap cases containing suspected 24 grams of brown sugar, three mobile phones with 3 SIMS cards, one purse containing an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, a voter ID card, a four-wheeler and one live round of unknown caliber from his possession.

The officials added that the arrestee along with the confiscated items is now in the custody of the Manipur police for further investigations.