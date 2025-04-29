Imphal: In a rare case of domestic violence in Manipur, the police arrested a 28-year-old man on charges of matrimonial cruelty perpetrated on his wife, the police reported on Tuesday.

Khaidem Naocha (28) of Tangjeng Ahalup, Bishnupur under Kumbi police station, and son of Kh. Jugindro Singh was arrested in connection with the assault of his wife, namely Nengneihoi, 25, according to a Zero FIR registered at the Women Police Station, Churachandpur.

The arrest was made based on a written report regarding a domestic violence case, the police said.

Nengneihoi (25) of K Lhangjol village, Leimata, Henglep Sub-Division, of Manipur’s Churachandpur district was received by her relatives at the Loktak Project gate, Bishnupur District on Sunday.

She was found to have been physically assaulted. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at District Hospital Churachandpur, the police said, adding that the investigation is in progress.

The police further added that as per Section 498A of IPC, if the person who is the husband or his relative, performs an act of cruelty upon a woman, then he is liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and may also be liable for a fine.