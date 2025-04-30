Imphal: The anti-extortion unit of the state forces, in coordination with the commandos of the Manipur police, arrested a female and male rebels from different hideouts located in the two valley districts of Manipur during the past 36 hours.

An active member of Kanglepak Communist Party-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), namely, Khomdram Ranjita Devi @ Ichan (28), a female insurgent and a resident of Kwaksiphai Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur District, was arrested from her hideout at Kwaksiphai under Bishnupur-PS, Bishnupur District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

One mobile phone and some demand letters were recovered from her possession. She was involved in extortion and monetary demands from the general public, local businessmen, and shopkeepers in the Thoubal and Bishnupur areas.

The police also reported that an alleged active member of KCP (Noyon) group, namely, Yumkhaibam Ronaldo Meitei (23) of Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai Maning Leirak, Imphal East District, was also caught from Sekmai Bazaar near Forest Office Gate under Sekmai-PS, Imphal West District.

One mobile phone was seized from his possession. He was involved in extortion activities. Police stated that different cases have been registered against them for proper legal proceedings.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!