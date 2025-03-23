Imphal: The central forces along with Manipur police intensified Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) targeting different militants’ hideouts in four villages in three districts across the state during the past 24 hours.

According to police, the operations winded up with the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition on Saturday.

However, the team did not make any arrests, the police added.

Acting on specific intelligence of the presence of arms and ammunition, the team launched CASOs at K Langhnom and Khengjang, (Kangpokpi District), Moltinchan village (Kakching District), and Santipur (Imphal East).

The operations successfully ended with recovering a large cache of firearms, ammunition, bombs, and warlike stores of weapons.

The recovered items included six Bolt Action Single Barrel Guns, a locally made Pompi, 2 Single Barrel Gun, a .303 Rifle with Magazine, a modified CMG Carbine, nine .303 live round ammunition, four 7.62 mm live round ammunition, 15 AK-47 empty case, 20 .303 empty case, 20 7.62 mm empty case, 32 INSAS empty case, 3 Pompi shells, 2 BP Helmet, 2 pairs of Jungle boots,4 BP Jackets, 2 Tear Gas smoke shell (CS), 16 Tear Smoke shell normal, 16 Blankets, 2 Hats, and an empty rice bag.