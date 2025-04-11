Manipur: Major arms cache seized in Churachandpur and Imphal East

Imphal: A significant cache of arms, ammunition, and military-grade weapons was recovered in anti-insurgency operations conducted by security forces in the Churachandpur and Imphal East districts of Manipur, on Thursday, according to official reports.

The first operation took place in the fringe areas of Siden Bowel village under Churachandpur-PS, Churachandpur District. A joint team of security forces and civil police conducted area domination and search operations, where they seized a variety of weapons. These included a .22 rifle with an empty magazine, a single-barrel gun, and two Pompi mortars.

In a separate operation carried out at the western river bank of Pukhao Ahallup under Sagolmang-PS in Imphal East District, the team recovered an extensive haul of warlike stores.

Among the items seized were a 9 mm SMG with three magazines, a double-barrel gun, a .32 pistol loaded with three live rounds, and four 36 hand grenades with arming rings.

Additionally, they confiscated 10 detonators, two MK12T explosives, four tube launchers, and 51 live rounds of ammunition. The team also found a radio set, a vehicular set microphone, 74 empty cases, as well as two Patka helmets and two bulletproof jackets.

The ongoing operations have intensified as authorities continue to investigate the origins of the recovered weapons. These successful operations underscore the ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities and maintain security in the region.