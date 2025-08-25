Imphal: A driver of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker was killed on Monday when his vehicle plunged into a gorge along National Highway 37, which connects Manipur’s Imphal to Assam’s Silchar via Jiribam, officials said.

The accident occurred near a stretch between Kambirong and Nungba in Noney district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Thounaojam Dharmendra, around 40, a resident of Yairipok in Thoubal district, died on the spot after the tanker fell into a 70-meter-deep gorge.

Authorities suspect a combination of technical issues and possible negligence contributed to the mishap.

A rescue team, comprising police, security personnel, locals, fire services, and civil administration officials, rushed to the scene following the incident. Manipur Police have registered a case under relevant sections and initiated an investigation into the accident.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Officials noted that the fatality occurred amid heavy traffic, with over 200 vehicles moving from Imphal to Silchar via Jiribam.