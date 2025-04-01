Manipur loses 32.7 Sq kms forest covered, says Environment Ministry

Imphal: Manipur, covering an area of 22,327 sq. km, has seen a steady decline in its rich forest and tree cover over recent decades.

This deforestation has intensified climate challenges, leading to prolonged inclement weather, rising heat waves, and disrupted ecosystems.

According to data presented by the Union Environment Ministry to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), 32.7 sq. km of forest land in Manipur was encroached upon as of March 2024. In 2023 alone, the state lost 16,700 hectares of natural forest, resulting in 8.24 Mt of CO2 emissions.

Manipur’s forest and tree cover currently spans 77.20% of its total geographical area. Of this, 8.42% falls under Reserved Forests, including Wildlife Protected Areas, while 23.95% is designated as Protected Forests. The remaining portion is classified as Un-classed Forests.

Data from Global Forest Watch indicates that in 2010, Manipur had 1.68 million hectares (Mha) of natural forest, covering 77% of its land. However, by 2023, the state lost 13.9 hectares of natural forest, emitting 7.97 Mt of carbon dioxide.

To combat deforestation, the Manipur Forest Department has launched several initiatives, including mass afforestation drives in degraded areas, community-based forest management programs, and wildlife protection campaigns to safeguard the state’s biodiversity. Moving forward, the department plans to expand these conservation efforts across different districts to raise awareness and encourage forest preservation.

On March 21, 2025, the International Day of Forests served as a crucial reminder of the importance of forests in maintaining ecological balance. To mark the occasion, the Manipur Forest Department organized a school rally, engaging students, educators, and the public in discussions about sustainable forest management.

The department remains committed to collaborating with local communities, schools, and environmental organizations to protect Manipur’s rich natural heritage for future generations.