Imphal: Police assumed two students, Maibam Avinash, 16, and Ningthoujam Anthony, 19, were dead after they were listed among the 33 individuals missing in the ongoing violence in Manipur.

On Sunday, their families performed the last rites following Meitei customary practices in Imphal West.

Without the bodies, the families used the bark of the “Pangong tree” as a symbolic representation of the deceased and proceeded last rites.

Avinash, son of Hemanta from Lamsang Phumlou Lambi Akham Awang Leikai, and Anthony, son of (L) Sunder from Lamsang Akham, were last seen on November 5, 2023, crossing the Kanglatongbi Bridge between Imphal West and Kangpokpi, heading north on a motorcycle, as captured in CCTV footage.

Ch Basanta, a member of the Joint Action Committee against the missing persons, stated that the government has failed to provide any compensation to the bereaved families.

The families had lodged a missing complaint, and search operations were conducted at various locations, but the duo was not found.

With no trace of them, the families performed the last rites in accordance with Meitei customs.

According to government figures, 33 people remain missing due to the violence that began on May 3, 2023. The unrest has also led to the destruction of 4,786 houses and 386 religious structures.