Imphal: A landslide on Friday morning blocked National Highway-37 (Imphal–Silchar via Jiribam) between Luwangchung and Ramkhul villages in Noney district of Manipur, leaving several vehicles stranded on both sides of the highway.

Officials said the landslide occurred around 5 am following continuous rainfall, affecting a stretch of approximately 50 meters. The affected villages are inhabited by members of the Zeliangrong Naga community.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

As a result, loaded vehicles travelling from the Silchar side via Jiribam and empty vehicles heading from Imphal towards Assam were unable to proceed.

Machinery from ABCI, the company handling road construction and repairs in the area, has started removing the debris. The clearance operation is expected to take several hours.

Manipur Police confirmed that security forces and a CRPF convoy provided assistance to support the road clearance efforts. Prior to the landslide, movement of 177 vehicles carrying essential goods was facilitated along NH-37.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police further stated that security has been tightened in vulnerable areas, and a total of 110 checkpoints have been set up across various districts. No detentions were reported at any of the checkpoints.